Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of twin border districts Samba and Kathua districts and chaired a security review meeting.

Kumar asked cops to face future challenges with renewed energy and learn from their "temporary setbacks" of the past.

The additional director general of police (law & order) directed the SHOs to collect information about all potential threats in advance and take appropriate preventive action.

Kumar advised the officers of all agencies to work in tandem to thwart any security threats in border areas.

The ADGP chaired a security review meeting in Samba which was attended by officers of all security agencies.

ADGP visited border areas of Ramgarh, Samba and Hiranagar sectors, conducted a series of meetings with officers and issued necessary directions on the spot.

