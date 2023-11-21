Mumbai, November 21: The Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for the engagement of Trade Apprentices at the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 1, 2024. It must be noted that the written examination will be conducted on February 28.

The written examination results are expected to be released on March 2. The Indian Navy recruitment drive is being held to fill 275 vacancies for Apprentices in various Trades in the organisation. As per the official notification, there is no maximum age limit for apprenticeship training; however, applicants must be at least 14. TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 27 Medical Officer and Other Posts of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Steps to Apply for India Navy Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in .

. Register using your details.

Now, proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form.

Upload necessary details, including contact address and trade preference

Submit the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

On the other hand, the minimum age requirement is 18 years old for hazardous occupations. To apply for the Apprentices posts of the Indian Navy Recruitment 2023, candidates must have qualified SSC/ Matric or Std X with a minimum percentage of 55 percent aggregate. Besides, candidates should also have passed ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with a minimum 65 percent aggregate. Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

