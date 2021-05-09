New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) JK Paper on Sunday said it has made a temporary 50-bedded arrangement with oxygen facility at its Singhania Public School at Songadh in Gujarat and handed it over to the district administration for treating COVID-19 patients.

The company has laid a 1.1-km-long pipeline from the mill premises of its Songadh unit to supply to the temporary arrangement at the school, JK Paper said in a statement.

"JK Paper management has made temporary 30-bedded arrangement with oxygen facility at its Singhania Public School and handed over to the district administration for treating COVID-19-affected patients and its management," the company said in the statement.

JK Paper will provide power, water, ambulance and oxygen round the clock to the facility and will always be available to provide for any help possible in future, it added.

The company further said its manufacturing units at Rayagada Odisha and Sirpur Paper Mills at Telangana have also put up oxygen generation plant to serve the local community.

Last month, the company donated two ventilators to Janak Smarak Hospital, Vyara, and also purchased 10 oxygen concentrators to help save critical patients needing oxygen, it said.

The company added that in the past two months, JK Paper Management is continuously supporting district administration in the current vaccination drive to combat the spread of the virus. HRS hrs

