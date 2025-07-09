New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) JSW Energy on Wednesday announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

JSW Energy announces that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products, it added.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas like Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said, "The company has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to scale up to 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY2030. With a growing renewable energy portfolio and a firm commitment to responsible business practices, JSW Energy is well-positioned to drive long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)