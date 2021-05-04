New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday sought public feedback on draft rules for recognition of trade unions and disputes related to those under the Industrial Relations Code 2020.

The Industrial Relations Code 2020 was passed by Parliament in the Budget session which concluded in March this year.

The various rules under it were finalised but could not be notified yet.

According to the notification, the draft Industrial Relations (Central) Recognition of Negotiating Union or Negotiating Council and Adjudication of Disputes of Trade Unions Rules, 2021 would be firmed up within 30 days from May 4, 2020.

Once the final rules are notified, these would become law.

The rules provide for criteria for recognising a registered trade union of workers as the sole negotiating union of workers.

"Where there is only one registered Trade Union operating in an industrial establishment having its members not less than thirty percent of the total workers employed in the industrial establishment, then, the employer of such industrial establishment shall recognize such Trade Union as sole negotiating union of the workers," it said.

The rules also provide for the matters on which trade unions will negotiate.

These matters include classification of grades and categories of workers; order passed by an employer under the standing orders applicable in the industrial establishment and wages of the workers including their wage period, dearness allowance, bonus, increment, customary concession or privileges, compensatory and other allowances.

Besides, the trade unions can negotiate with employers on hours of work of the workers, their rest days, number of working days in a week, rest intervals, working of shifts, leave with wages and holidays; promotion and transfer policy and disciplinary procedures.

The unions can also discuss with employers about quarter allotment policy for workers; safety, health and working conditions related standards; such other matter pertaining to conditions of service, terms of employment which are not covered in the foregoing clauses; and any other matter which is agreed between employer of the industrial establishment and negotiating union or council.

