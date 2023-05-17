Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old construction labourer slipped from a staircase and was injured while working at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, police said.

He was hired for ongoing construction work at 'Matoshree', an official said.

"The labourer slipped from a staircase while going down to fetch water. He was taken to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital. He is stable," the official added.

