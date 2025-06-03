Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday expressed his reservations against the land pooling policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying it will lead to destruction of the state's agrarian economy.

Warring also defended the re-induction of party leaders into the Congress, saying there were no differences on the issue and everybody was welcome into the party.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

The Ludhiana MP was speaking to reporters after addressing a meeting of the 'constituency coordinators' here.

Replying to a question on the state government's land pooling police, Warring said it was only aimed at "collecting money".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Acquiring 24,000 acres of agricultural land will shake the agriculture economy of the state and it will eventually hit every section of the society, he claimed.

He pointed out that Punjab's entire economy, trade and industry depend on agriculture that keeps the economy moving.

"When you undermine the base, the entire economic edifice will collapse", he warned.

He maintained that the government had not taken the stakeholders into confidence regarding the policy.

Besides, he asked whether there really was any need for this policy when there was no demand for residential or industrial plots anywhere.

He said there are a large number of residential colonies set up by private builders with so many plots left unsold.

The same is the case with the residential apartments, he noted.

The Punjab Cabinet Monday gave its nod to the land pooling policy with Cabinet minister Aman Arora asserting that not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

Under this policy, a land owner will be given 1,000 square yards of residential plot and 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land.

Replying to another question about differences within the party over the induction of people from other parties into the Congress, Warring categorically stated that there was no difference anywhere.

"Every party likes to expand its base and strengthen itself and the more the people join the party, the better it is", he said, while reacting to the joining of the leaders from various parties recently.

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary Monday returned to the Congress fold after the party revoked his suspension.

Two days back, Aam Aadmi Party Kamaljit Singh Karwal joined the Congress in Ludhiana.

On the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, the Punjab Congress president claimed that his party was far ahead of others. He expressed confidence that the party will win the by-election with a record margin.

To another question on BJP state president Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu taking a swipe at him, Warring said, "The two of them were enough to sink the BJP's boat as they had sunk the Congress boat a few years ago".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)