Kaushambi (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Four children were killed after being struck by lightning in two places in the district, police said on Friday.

SHO, Sarai Akil, Sunil Kumar on Friday said the first incident took place when four children were grazing goats.

Family members immediately rushed the children to a private hospital, where doctors declared Satish (13) and Mani (13) dead while two other children were administered first aid.

The second incident took place in Tara Ka Pura village when children had taken out buffaloes for grazing.

Abhishek Singh, Circle Officer of Kaushambi, said 15-year-old Govind died on the spot after being struck by lightning, while Rupa Devi (12) succumbed to injuries in the district hospital.

Another child identified as Mohit (10) is being treated at a private hospital in Sarai Akil, he said.

