Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) As many as 45 live cartridges were found near a high-rise building in suburban Goregaon, police said on Tuesday.

A man who spotted them alerted police on Monday night. The cartridges were of a 2.5 MM pistol.

A case has been filed against an unidentified person under the Arms Act and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)