New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) IT solutions provider LTIMindtree on Thursday reported a 7.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,085.4 crore in the December quarter of FY25.

The Mumbai-based firm had reported a profit of Rs 1,168.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations saw a 7.14 per cent increase to Rs 9,660.9 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, against Rs 9,016.6 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, profits fell 13.23 per cent while revenue rose 2.41 per cent.

"Our differentiated AI strategy has helped us record our highest-ever order inflow of USD 1.68 billion, laying the foundation for future growth. Our ongoing investments in AI, including new partnerships and specialisations, and accolades, support our efforts to continue growing as we enter CY25," company CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said.

The company had 742 active clients at the end of the quarter.

LTIMindtree added 2,362 staff during the third quarter, bringing the total employee count to 86,800.

Shares of LTIMindtree settled 2.45 per cent higher at Rs 5,978.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

