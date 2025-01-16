BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrates her 29th birthday on Thursday. Born on January 16, 1996, Jennie is one of the four members of one of the most-followed and loved K-pop girl groups. Apart from Jennie, there are birthdays of big Indian movie stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Sidharth Malhotra. English supermodel Kate Moss also turns a year older on this day. People born on January 16 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. It's an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolised by the Goat, which reflects qualities of determination, ambition, and practicality. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 16? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 16, along with their year of birth. Capricorn Season: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes, and GIFs To Celebrate the Earthy Zodiac Sign!

Famous January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennie Vijay Sethupathi Aaliyah Sidharth Malhotra Lin-Manuel Miranda Kate Moss FKA Twigs John Carpenter Nicklas Bendtner Ruby Rube Roy Jones Jr. Roopesh Kumar (1946-1995) P. Nayyar (1926-2007) Kamini Kaushal Kabir Bedi

