Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) M2P Fintech, largest API infrastructure company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjoy Bose as President - Global Market Expansion and Abhishek Arun as President-Platform Strategy and Commercialisation.

The appointments come in the backdrop of the company's growing 500 team members, up from 75 during the last couple of years, a company statement said here.

Also Read | SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Sanjoy, in his new role, would focus on international markets with specific focus on ASEAN region, as the company was looking to expand aggressively. He would be responsible for bank partnerships and building the team locally to serve the growing financial technology ecosystem.

Prior to taking up the new role, Sanjoy was serving FSS as its chief revenue officer. He brings over three decades of deep global business development experience, spanning North America, Middle East, Europe among others, according to the statement. Abhishek would be focusing on partnering with key stakeholders in the ecosystem to build new products, capabilities that would allow the company to monetise the API platform efficiently, it said. Abhishek was earlier serving PayTM Payments Bank as its chief operating officer responsible for business and revenues of the bank.

Also Read | Infosys Net Profit Rises 12% to Rs 5,809 Crore in Q3.

"We are thrilled to welcome both the leaders join us at an exciting phase in our journey towards building a global API infrastructure company from India," M2P co-founder Madhusudanan R said.

"We are certain that both will add to our execution heft as we draw into their deep domain expertise and having execute at scale," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)