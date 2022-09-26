Thane, September 26: Eight persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly practising witchcraft and black magic in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The police had received information that some persons were practising black magic and witchcraft at Songaon on Sunday night, inspector Satosh Darade of the Tokawade police station of Murbad said. Madhya Pradesh Couple Thrashed, Made to Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft.

Eight persons, including two fake godmen and two women, were arrested, while another person managed to escape the scene at night, he said. The police also rescued two women, aged 26 and 19, who were going to be part of the ritual, he said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, has been registered, the official said. The godmen were earlier arrested in 2009 in a similar case, he added.

