Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) Over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31 to press for their various pending demands, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 Processor Launched in India; First Sale on August 1, 2022.

The Konkan division comprises Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Also Read | Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India.

"The state government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we had to take this harsh step of going on an indefinite strike," said Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh.

One of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased, he said.

Moreover, the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators, Penkar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)