Realme has officially launched the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless earphones today in India. Along with these products, the Chinese tech giant also introduced the Pad X tablet and flat monitor. Realme Watch 3 will go on sale on August 3 via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S will be available on July 27 and July 26, respectively. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in China.

Realme Watch 3 gets a 1.8-inch TFT LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240x286 pixels. It comes with a key feature called Bluetooth calling, an in-built microphone and a speaker. The smartwatch also comes with heart rate sensors, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, over 110 fitness modes, and a 340mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to seven days of battery.

The #realmeWatch3 comes with: 👉 Clear Bluetooth Calling 👉 4.57cm (1.8") Large Colour Display 👉 7-Day Battery Life & much more! Available at a special price of ₹2,999 during its First Sale at 12 PM, 2nd August.#ClearerYouBiggerView pic.twitter.com/NC60lcTUKh — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 26, 2022

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is an affordable version of Realme Buds Air 3 and comes without an active noise cancellation feature but it does get environmental noise cancellation for better performance while calling. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers, touch controls, battery life of up to seven hours without the charging case and 30 hours with the charging case.

On the other hand, Realme Buds Wireless 2S earphones sport 11.2mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ENC for calls, and dual-device fast switching. It will be offered in two colours - black-yellow and blue. Coming to the pricing, Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs 3,499, the Buds Air 3 Neo costs Rs 1,999 and the Buds Wireless 2S will be sold at Rs 1,499.

