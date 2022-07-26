Realme Pad X is now official in India. The tablet has been introduced after the Pad and the Pad Mini. Along with the tablet, the company also launched Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and Flat Monitor. Realme Pad X will be available for purchase on August 1, 2022, via Flipkart, at 12 pm IST. It will be offered in glacier blue and glowing grey colours. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India.

Realme Pad X features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display with a resolution of 1200x2000 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP wide-angle selfie lens.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

#HeyCreatives, meet the #realmePadX with: ✅ Snapdragon 6nm 5G Processor ✅ 27.81cm WUXGA+ Full view Display ✅8340mAh Mega Battery & more! Starting at ₹1̶9̶,̶9̶9̶9̶ ₹17,999* *Inclusive of bank offers 1st sale at 12 PM, 1st August on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/oKkwTaE8Du — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 26, 2022

Realme Pad X packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support, which is claimed to offer up to 1.5 months of standby time, 11 hours of video calling, 19 hours of video playback time and up to 138 hours of music streaming. The tablet also comes with support for two accessories - Realme Pencil and Smart Keyboard. Coming to the pricing, Realme Pad X is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi variant, Whereas the 5G model costs Rs 25,999. The 6GB + 128GB 5G model will be available at Rs 27,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).