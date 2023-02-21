Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A woman with physical disabilities was killed by a speeding truck in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The 40-year-old victim was walking along a road when she was run over at Shivaji Chowk in Bhiwandi, said the official.

She was later identified as Kavita, a local resident, said the official.

Passersby caught hold of the truck driver and handed him over to the police, he said.

