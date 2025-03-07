Thane, March 7 (PTI) Maharashtra former assembly speaker Arun Gujarathi has demanded that Savitribai Phule, the iconic social reformer and pioneer in education, be honoured with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

He was addressing a gathering in Thane on Thursday, ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

Gujarathi emphasised the need for equal opportunities for women and acknowledged their struggles, especially in joint families. He demanded Bharat Ratna for Savitribai Phule and the revered Jyotiba Phule for their contributions to women's education and social reform.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske talked about women's pivotal role in shaping society.

