Mumbai, March 07: With the Bodoland Lottery Result set to be announced today, March 07, 2025, all eyes are on the Friday lucky draw. The winners will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) available online. The official website, bodolotteries.com, will provide a detailed winners list along with the ticket numbers in a downloadable PDF format. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF today, March 07, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), continues to captivate lottery enthusiasts across Assam with its exciting draws. Other popular lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, and Singam, among others, also keep participants on their toes. Whether it's the midday, afternoon, or evening draw, the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format will be available on the official website. To find the latest results, simply visit the Bodoland Lotteries portal and download the PDF. Scroll below to know where to check today's winners and ticket numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. To check the results, visit the official Bodoland Lottery website at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, including a detailed winners' list with ticket numbers, is available on this portal. Players can access the PDF for each draw, and it is the most reliable source for checking the Bodoland Lottery Result. Be sure to visit the official site to avoid ad-loaded websites and stay updated on your lottery results.

Assam is among 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted, with government-run lotteries operating in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim, among others. These states conduct daily and weekly lottery draws, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular in Assam, attracting thousands of hopefuls each day. While lotteries provide entertainment and excitement, LatestLY urges players to participate responsibly and within their financial means.

