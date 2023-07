Nagpur, Jul 25 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl from Nagpur ran away from home with her two sisters, aged 5 and 3, after a tiff with their elder sibling. The police traced the girls to Madhya Pradesh and reunited them with their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

The three girls and their elder sister, who is 17 years old, live with their parents in the Wadi area of the city.

According to the police, the couple's eldest daughter got into an argument with her 12-year-old sister on Saturday morning.

The 12-year-old girl took her younger siblings to a bus stand in Mor Bhavan area and they headed for their aunt's house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, about 125 km from Nagpur, the official said.

The police began an investigation after learning about the missing girls. They found out that the sisters had gone to their aunt's home in Chhindwara in the neighbouring state. The girls' father hails from Chhindwara, said the official.

The police first spoke to the girls and confirmed their location. They later reunited the girls with their parents, he added.

