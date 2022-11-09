New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person who abused him while drinking in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Narender Singh consumed liquor with Krishna Kumar inside the Sanjay Van Park on Monday. Kumar wanted to purchase a flat in Mehrauli and he was demanding money from Singh, who refused, an officer said.

An inebriated Kumar abused him, following which an irate Singh picked up a stone and smashed the head of Kumar twice, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

During investigation, technical surveillance was analyzed and Singh was arrested from Mehrauli, the DCP said.

