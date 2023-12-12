Latest News | Man Held for Desecrating Religious Scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 12, 2023 06:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Man Held for Desecrating Religious Scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Daler Singh of Bhoolpur village. The incident came to light during the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib at a villager's house, they said.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

The 'granthis' (Sikh priests), conducting the recitation, found some pages of the holy book torn.

The incident was reported to the management committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Raghuvir Singh, Bhoolpur.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

Upon inquiry, the committee found that during the recitation of the religious scripture from November 4 to November 6 at the house of Shamsher Singh in Bhoolpur, Daler Singh allegedly tore the pages, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said a case under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC was registered at Tanda police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
UK Car Theft: Robber Brutally Rams Car Owner Into Wall Before Driving Away His SUV in Doncaster, Terrifying Video Surfaces UK Car Theft: Robber Brutally Rams Car Owner Into Wall Before Driving Away His SUV in Doncaster, Terrifying Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    Human Rights Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day To Honour Universal Declaration of Human Rights Human Rights Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day To Honour Universal Declaration of Human Rights
  • Videos
    Karnataka BJP Infighting Out In Open, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Makes Serious Allegations Against BS Yediyurappa And His Son Karnataka BJP Infighting Out In Open, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Makes Serious Allegations Against BS Yediyurappa And His Son
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Man Held for Desecrating Religious Scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 12, 2023 06:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Man Held for Desecrating Religious Scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

    Hoshiarpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

    The accused was identified as Daler Singh of Bhoolpur village. The incident came to light during the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib at a villager's house, they said.

    Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

    The 'granthis' (Sikh priests), conducting the recitation, found some pages of the holy book torn.

    The incident was reported to the management committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Raghuvir Singh, Bhoolpur.

    Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

    Upon inquiry, the committee found that during the recitation of the religious scripture from November 4 to November 6 at the house of Shamsher Singh in Bhoolpur, Daler Singh allegedly tore the pages, police said.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said a case under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC was registered at Tanda police station.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Dec 12, 2023 06:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Man Held for Desecrating Religious Scripture in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

    Hoshiarpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A man here was arrested for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, police said on Tuesday.

    The accused was identified as Daler Singh of Bhoolpur village. The incident came to light during the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib at a villager's house, they said.

    Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

    The 'granthis' (Sikh priests), conducting the recitation, found some pages of the holy book torn.

    The incident was reported to the management committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Raghuvir Singh, Bhoolpur.

    Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

    Upon inquiry, the committee found that during the recitation of the religious scripture from November 4 to November 6 at the house of Shamsher Singh in Bhoolpur, Daler Singh allegedly tore the pages, police said.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said a case under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC was registered at Tanda police station.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al Nassr
    100K+ searches
    CBSE
    100K+ searches
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Rajinikanth
    50K+ searches
    Champions League
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al Nassr
    100K+ searches
    CBSE
    100K+ searches
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Rajinikanth
    50K+ searches
    Champions League
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00 Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00 Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
    -->
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot