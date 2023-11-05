Nagpur, Nov 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for killing another man who allegedly molested the former's girlfriend in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Two other persons who tried to save the victim were also stabbed by the accused on Saturday night in Paradsinga village, an official said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)