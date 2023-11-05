New Delhi, November 5: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023. Candidates who applied for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Exam can download the admit cards using their registration number, date of birth etc. on the login page available on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination will be conducted from November 14 to December 2. The application period for this exam was open from September 1 to September 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,547 constable positions. CAT 2023 Admit Card to Be Released on November 7 At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Applicants should have completed their 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board. There are exceptions for candidates who have completed up to Class 11, specifically for the sons and daughters of serving, retired, or the dead Delhi Police Personnel, Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen and buglers. KMAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at kmatindia.com: Hall Ticket for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

To download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Hall Ticket for 2023, candidates can use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, on their regional websites.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the official regional website of SSC Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023' It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth etc SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates must have their hall tickets with them in order to participate in the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination. If they fail to provide their hall tickets, they will not be permitted to take the exam.

