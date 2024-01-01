Amethi (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) The body of man employed as an orderly (ardali) at the office of Gauriganj sub-divisional magistrate was found under suspicious circumstances near a railway track here, police said on Monday.

The body, which had serious injury marks, was recovered near Tala Khajuri of Amethi police station area on Sunday night, they said.

Police said that Shiv Shankar Pandey (48), a resident of Mahimapur under Gauriganj police station area, was working as an orderly at the office of Gauriganj SDM Abhinav Kanojia.

SHO of Amethi police station Arun Dwivedi said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

