New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Traders' body CAIT on Friday reiterated its demand to abolish provision of mandatory GST registration for onboarding on any e-commerce portal.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said this provision is preventing large numbers of traders across the country from using e-commerce as another vertical to boost their trade.

To address this issue, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has in the recent past urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take up the demand to abolish mandatory GST registration for onboarding on e-commerce portals through the GST Council.

