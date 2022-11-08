New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Diagnostic service provider Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 58.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 300.3 crore during the period under review from Rs 302.6 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Metropolis Healthcare said its wellness revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33 crore.

Specialised tests contributed 40 per cent to the non-Covid revenue during Q2, it added.

