New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Light rain is likely in the city on Monday and could bring some respite from the high pollution levels.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

It was a windy morning with the weather office forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 97 per cent.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

Delhi's air quality inched closer to the severe category on Monday morning with calm winds and cloudy conditions trapping pollutants, according to monitoring agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)