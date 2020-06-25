Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the ashram of religious guru Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Shamshabad near here.

Chouhan, who arrived in the city on Thursday evening met Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and sought his blessings, BJP and police sources said.

Also Read | Kerala Boy Makes Train Model Using Newspapers: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

After an overnight stay he will be travelling to Mysuru on Friday, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)