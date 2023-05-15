Indore, May 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his seven-year-old son to death following a dispute with his second wife here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The deceased was the son of the first wife of the accused who had died six years ago, an officer said.

After committing the crime in Tejaji Nagar area, he fled on a motorcycle, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Patel said.

"His second wife was adamant that she would not keep the son born to his first wife with her. She was not willing to return to his house from her maternal home in Rajgarh due to this dispute,” Patel said.

A hunt is on to nab the man, the ACP said.

