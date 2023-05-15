Mumbai, May 15: On this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, May 17, the Indian government will launch a new portal for smartphone users. The Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) will help people to track and find their lost mobile phones.

The Sanchar Saathi portal will be available throughout the country. It will work with phones connected to all telecom circles. It is already available in Delhi and Mumbai circles. You can use this portal to access your SIM card number and block it to prevent misuse.

How To Block Your Smartphone On Sanchar Saathi Portal

Go to the Sanchar Saathi portal - www.sancharsaathi.gov.in and enter the required details (name, mobile number, IMEI details, device’s brand, model, invoice, etc).

Next, enter the details of the place where you lost your smartphone. You will also have to enter details about the police complaint number and upload a copy of the complaint.

Then, enter the details about the mobile owner, including the name, address, identity proof, and email.

Now, enter the captcha and verify the application using an OTP.

Once you accept the declaration and click "Submit" your smartphone will be blocked.

To unblock your smartphone, go to the Sanchar Saathi portal and enter the request ID you received while blocking your smartphone. Next, enter the phone number and reason for unblocking. After verification is done, your smartphone will be unblocked.

The Department of Telecommunications has already launched the Sanchar Saathi portal in certain regions. So far, 4,70,000 lost/ stolen phones have been blocked, more than 2,40,000 phones have been tracked, and around 8,000 phones have been recovered.

