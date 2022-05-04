Ujjain, May 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and a woman was injured when their car collided with a tractor near Badnagar town in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Also Read | YouTube Go Will No Longer Available for Users From August 2022, Here's Why.

The victims were returning to Baloda Amal village after attending a marriage function in Ingoria town in the district on Tuesday when the accident took place, Ingoria police station in-charge Prithvi Singh Khatale said.

Also Read | Twitter To Introduce Twitter Circle Soon, Will Allow Users To Share Tweets With Selected People.

The deceased were identified as Bheru Singh (60) and a woman named Shiva Bai (42).

The injured woman was admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The tractor driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for autopsy and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)