Nashik, May 6 (PTI) Nashik saw one case and one recovery on Friday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,76,060 and the number of people discharged so far to 4,67,154, an official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, leaving the district with seven active cases, he added.

