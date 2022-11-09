New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Wednesday announced the launch of the first generic version of Pomalyst capsules in the Australian market.

The capsules have been launched in strengths of 1,2,3 and 4 mg.

Pomalidomide is prescribed for treatment of Multiple Myeloma and Kaposi Sarcoma.

The product was launched by Natco's commercial partner Juno Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

"Pomalyst registered sales of USD 35.6 million in the Australian market for the year ending 31 March 2022 as per industry sales data," Natco Pharma said in a statement.

