New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

The cope of work is "construction of 1,469 nos. warehouses and other agri infrastructure under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in cooperative sector at various locations across India", it said.

In may this year, the Union Cabinet approved the constitution and empowerment of an inter-ministerial committee for facilitation of the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector" by convergence of various schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)