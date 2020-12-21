New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Dialysis services provider NephroPlus on Monday said it has won a tender of over USD 100 million (around Rs 740 crore) to build and operate a comprehensive dialysis programme for Uzbekistan.

The Uzbekistan government has awarded the tender to the company to finance, construct, equip, train personnel, and operate four large dialysis centres in Tashkent, Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions with an aim to deliver quality dialysis services for over 1,100 patients, NephroPlus said in a statement.

For this project, NephroPlus will establish a 100 per cent owned local subsidiary, and the key resources from India will implement and supervise international standard clinical protocols to improve quality of dialysis care in that country, it added.

As part of this contract, the company will be building the largest dialysis centre in Asia to serve 750 plus patients in the capital city of Tashkent, NephroPlus said.

"The NephroPlus team has done a wonderful job in competing with several of the world's largest dialysis networks and winning the USD 100+ million tender based on our strong technical expertise and efficient operational model," NephroPlus Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said.

The project will also significantly benefit the rural patients, as NephroPlus will introduce the first-ever Home Dialysis program in that country, the statement said.

"We look forward to offering a comprehensive suite of renal services in Uzbekistan including Incenter dialysis, Home dialysis, Fistula procedures, oversight of lab investigations and pharmacy services," NephroPlus Co-Founder Kamal D Shah said.

NephroPlus operates 240 dialysis centres in 135 cities across 3 countries.

