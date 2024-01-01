Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Congress affairs incharge Bharatsinh Solanki and general secretary G A Mir will arrive in Jammu on January 5 on their maiden visit after taking charge of their new roles.

They will review the party's poll strategy in the union territory.

Solanki, a former union minister, was made incharge of the Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir, while former minister and former J&K Congress chief G A Mir has been elevated to the post of the AICC General Secretary last week.

Solanki will address an important party convention in Jammu on January 5 to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and to press the government for early assembly polls, J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani said here.

The leaders will discuss threadbare the party's preparation and start mobilisation of cadres and go to the masses, he added.

The J&K Congress chief said the party shall expose the "failures" of the BJP government on all fronts, leading to large scale economic distress, unemployment, unprecedented price hike, huge taxation and imposition of fees on common people.

