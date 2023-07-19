New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Former Intel India country head Nivruti Rai has joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India on July 12, an official statement said on Wednesday.

She has taken over the charge from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who had assumed this additional charge of MD in March.

Rai joins Invest India after a 29 years of stint at Intel as a global business and technology leader.

She led Intel India as country head for the past seven years.

The board of Invest India is chaired by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade).

Other members of the board include P K Tripathi, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat; Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, DPIIT; Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mahindra Group; Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, Cadilla Healthcare; Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairperson, Ambuja Neotia Group; Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior MD, Accenture; and Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

Invest India is an investment promotion agency. It facilitates investors looking to invest in the country.

