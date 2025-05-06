New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter ended in March 2025 compared to Rs 2,488 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income stood at Rs 4,397 crore for the quarter under review, a decline of 13 per cent from Rs 5,080 crore in the March quarter of FY24, NSE said in a statement.

The board of directors of NSE recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2025. This includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46 per equity share.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the exchange posted a net profit of Rs 12,188 crore, a jump of 47 per cent year-on-year basis. Consolidated total income increased by 17 per cent to Rs 19,177 crore.

"Excluding the gains from sale of investment in subsidiaries / associates, impact of SEBI settlement fees and contribution to core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF), the normalized consolidated profit before tax for FY25 increased by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 14,895 crore," NSE said.

In the FY25 period, NSE's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 59,798 crore which comprised STT (Securities Transaction Tax) /CTT (Commodities Transaction Tax) of Rs 48,439 crores, stamp duty of Rs 3,772 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 1,804 crore, income tax of Rs 3,831 crores and GST of Rs 1952 crore.

Out of the STT/CTT of Rs 48,439 crores, 58 per cent is from the cash market segment and 42 per cent is from the equity derivatives segment.

