Mumbai, May 06: To counter "new and complex threats" to the country's security, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all the states and union territories to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday, May 07. The security drills are aimed at simulating and enhancing the readiness of the authorities to respond to emergencies, especially in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has escalated the tension with Pakistan. The MHA indicated that the civil defence mock drills will be conducted in all of the 244 categorised civil defence districts in the nation. Below is the full list of districts across states where the security drill will be conducted.

The move is a part of a broader strategy to establish efficient and prompt response mechanisms in a bid to counter emerging threats. The authorities state that the simulated exercises would include simulation of terror attacks, evacuation exercises, and inter-agency coordination between local police, disaster response personnel, and civil defence volunteers. The Home Ministry scheme is in accordance with the necessity to ramp up internal security preparations against uncertain geopolitics. Civil Defence Mock Drills in India on May 07: What Kind of Guns Will Government Give to Citizens, Asks Sanjay Raut.

List of Districts Where Civil Defence Mock Drills Will Be Held on May 07

State/UT Category I Category II Category III
Andaman & Nicobar Island Port Blair
Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Vishakapatnam/Hyderabad
Arunachal Pradesh Alog (West Siang)

Itanagar

Tawang

Hayuling

 Bomdila
Assam Bongaigaon

Dibrugarh

Dhubri

Goalpara

Jorhat

Sibsagar

Tinsukia

Tezpur

Digboi

Diliajan

Guwahati (Dispur)

Rangia

Namrup

Nazira

North-Lakshimpur

Numaligarh

 Darrang

Golaghat

Karbi-Anglong

Kokrajhar
Bihar Barauni

Kathiar

Patna

Purnea

 Begusarai
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh Durg (Bhilai)
Dadra Nagar Haveli Dadra (Silvasa)
Daman & Diu Daman
Delhi Delhi (including New Delhi & Delhi Contonment)
Goa North Goa (Panaji)

South Goa (Marmagoa with Vasco Dabolim & Harbour)
Gujarat Surat

Vadodara

Kakrapar

 Ahmedabad

Jamnagar

Bhuj

Gandhinagar

Bhavnagar

Kandla

Nalia

Ankleswar

Okha

Vadinar

 Bharuch

Dangs

Jutch

Mehsana

Narmada

Navsari
Haryana Ambala

Faridabad

Gurugram

Hissar

Panchkula

Panipat

Rohtak

Sirsa

Sonepat

Yamunanagar

 Jhajjar
Himachal Pradesh Shimla
Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag

Badgam

Baramulla

Doda

Jammu

Kargil

Kathua

Kupwara

Leh

Poonch

Rajauri

Srinagar

Udhampur

Sambha

Akhnoor

Uri

Naushera

Sunderbani

Awantipur

 Pulwama
Jharkhand Bokaro

Gomio

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

 Godda

Sahebganj
Karnataka Bengaluru (Urban)

Malleshwara

Raichur
Kerala Cochin (Kochi)

Thiruvananthapuram
Lakshadweep Lakshadweep (Kavarati)
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Kanti
Maharashtra Mumbai

Uran

Tarapur

 Thane

Pune

Nashik

Rohn-Dhatao-Nagothae

Manmad

Sinner

Thal Vayshot

Pimpri-Chinchwad

 Aurangabad

Bhusawal

Raigarh

Ratnagiri

Sindhudurg
Manipur Imphal

Churachandpur

Ukhrul

Moreh

Ningthou-Khong
Meghalaya East Khasi Hill (Shillong)

Jantia Hill (Jawai)

West Garo Hill (Tura)
Mizoram Aizawl
Nagaland Dimapur

Kohima

Mokokchung

Mon

Phek

Tuensang

Wokha

Zunheboto

Kiphri

Perren
Odisha Talcher Balasore

Koraput

Bhubaneswar

Gopalpur

Hirakund

Paradip

Rourkela

 Bhadrak

Dhenkanal

Jagatsinghpur

Kendrapara
Puducherry Puducherry
Punjab Amritsar

Bhatinda

Ferozepur

Gurdaspur

Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Patiala

Pathankot

Adhampur

Barnala

Bhakra-Nangal

Halwara

Kothkapur

Batala

Mohali (Sasnagar)

Abohar

 Faridpur

Ropar

Sangrur
Rajasthan Kota

Rawat-Bbhatia

 Ajmer

Alwar

Barmer

Bharatpur

Bundi

Ganganagar

Hanumangarh

Jaipur

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Udaipur

Sikar

Nal

Suratgarh

Abu Road

Nasirabad (Ajmer)

Bhivari

 Phulera (Jaipur)

Nagaur (Merta Road)

Jalore

Bewar (Ajmer)

Lalgarh (Ganganagar)

Sawai Madhopur

Pali

Bhilwara
Sikkim Gangtok
Tamil Nadu Chennai

Kalpakkam
Tripura Agartala
Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr Agra

Allahabad

Bareilly

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mathura

Meerut

Moradabad

Saharanpur

Varanasi

Bakshi Ka Talab

Mughalsarai

Sarsawa

 Baghpat

Muzaffarnagar
Uttarakhand Dehradun
West Bengal Coochbehar

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Malda

Siliguri

Greater Kolkata

Durgapur

Haldia

Hashimara

Burnpur-Asansol

Farakka-Khejuriaghat

Chittaranjan

Balurghat

Alipurwar

Raiganj

Islampur

Dinhata

Makhili Ganj

Mathabhanga

Kalimpong

Jaldhaka

Kurseong

Kolaghat

 Bardhaman

Birbhum

East Madinapur

West Madinapur

Hawrah

Hoogly

Murshidabad

(This list includes districts/state in existence in 2005.)

As part of the preparedness drive, the civil defence mock drills will also include crash blackout operations, rapid camouflage of strategic installations as well as new evacuation drills. In addition, authorities will switch on and test the hotline and radio connections with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and test the operational readiness of the main and shadow control centres. All such exercises are to facilitate smooth coordination and rapid response in the event of any emergency or cross-border attack.

