Mumbai, May 06: To counter "new and complex threats" to the country's security, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all the states and union territories to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday, May 07. The security drills are aimed at simulating and enhancing the readiness of the authorities to respond to emergencies, especially in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has escalated the tension with Pakistan. The MHA indicated that the civil defence mock drills will be conducted in all of the 244 categorised civil defence districts in the nation. Below is the full list of districts across states where the security drill will be conducted.
The move is a part of a broader strategy to establish efficient and prompt response mechanisms in a bid to counter emerging threats. The authorities state that the simulated exercises would include simulation of terror attacks, evacuation exercises, and inter-agency coordination between local police, disaster response personnel, and civil defence volunteers. The Home Ministry scheme is in accordance with the necessity to ramp up internal security preparations against uncertain geopolitics. Civil Defence Mock Drills in India on May 07: What Kind of Guns Will Government Give to Citizens, Asks Sanjay Raut.
List of Districts Where Civil Defence Mock Drills Will Be Held on May 07
|State/UT
|Category I
|Category II
|Category III
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|Port Blair
|Andhra Pradesh/Telangana
|Vishakapatnam/Hyderabad
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Alog (West Siang)
Itanagar
Tawang
Hayuling
|Bomdila
|Assam
|Bongaigaon
Dibrugarh
Dhubri
Goalpara
Jorhat
Sibsagar
Tinsukia
Tezpur
Digboi
Diliajan
Guwahati (Dispur)
Rangia
Namrup
Nazira
North-Lakshimpur
Numaligarh
|Darrang
Golaghat
Karbi-Anglong
Kokrajhar
|Bihar
|Barauni
Kathiar
Patna
Purnea
|Begusarai
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Durg (Bhilai)
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|Dadra (Silvasa)
|Daman & Diu
|Daman
|Delhi
|Delhi (including New Delhi & Delhi Contonment)
|Goa
|North Goa (Panaji)
South Goa (Marmagoa with Vasco Dabolim & Harbour)
|Gujarat
|Surat
Vadodara
Kakrapar
|Ahmedabad
Jamnagar
Bhuj
Gandhinagar
Bhavnagar
Kandla
Nalia
Ankleswar
Okha
Vadinar
|Bharuch
Dangs
Jutch
Mehsana
Narmada
Navsari
|Haryana
|Ambala
Faridabad
Gurugram
Hissar
Panchkula
Panipat
Rohtak
Sirsa
Sonepat
Yamunanagar
|Jhajjar
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Anantnag
Badgam
Baramulla
Doda
Jammu
Kargil
Kathua
Kupwara
Leh
Poonch
Rajauri
Srinagar
Udhampur
Sambha
Akhnoor
Uri
Naushera
Sunderbani
Awantipur
|Pulwama
|Jharkhand
|Bokaro
Gomio
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
|Godda
Sahebganj
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru (Urban)
Malleshwara
Raichur
|Kerala
|Cochin (Kochi)
Thiruvananthapuram
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep (Kavarati)
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
Gwalior
Indore
Jabalpur
Kanti
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
Uran
Tarapur
|Thane
Pune
Nashik
Rohn-Dhatao-Nagothae
Manmad
Sinner
Thal Vayshot
Pimpri-Chinchwad
|Aurangabad
Bhusawal
Raigarh
Ratnagiri
Sindhudurg
|Manipur
|Imphal
Churachandpur
Ukhrul
Moreh
Ningthou-Khong
|Meghalaya
|East Khasi Hill (Shillong)
Jantia Hill (Jawai)
West Garo Hill (Tura)
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|Nagaland
|Dimapur
Kohima
Mokokchung
Mon
Phek
Tuensang
Wokha
Zunheboto
Kiphri
Perren
|Odisha
|Talcher
|Balasore
Koraput
Bhubaneswar
Gopalpur
Hirakund
Paradip
Rourkela
|Bhadrak
Dhenkanal
Jagatsinghpur
Kendrapara
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|Amritsar
Bhatinda
Ferozepur
Gurdaspur
Hoshiarpur
Jalandhar
Ludhiana
Patiala
Pathankot
Adhampur
Barnala
Bhakra-Nangal
Halwara
Kothkapur
Batala
Mohali (Sasnagar)
Abohar
|Faridpur
Ropar
Sangrur
|Rajasthan
|Kota
Rawat-Bbhatia
|Ajmer
Alwar
Barmer
Bharatpur
Bundi
Ganganagar
Hanumangarh
Jaipur
Jaisalmer
Jodhpur
Udaipur
Sikar
Nal
Suratgarh
Abu Road
Nasirabad (Ajmer)
Bhivari
|Phulera (Jaipur)
Nagaur (Merta Road)
Jalore
Bewar (Ajmer)
Lalgarh (Ganganagar)
Sawai Madhopur
Pali
Bhilwara
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
Kalpakkam
|Tripura
|Agartala
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bulandshahr
|Agra
Allahabad
Bareilly
Ghaziabad
Gorakhpur
Jhansi
Kanpur
Lucknow
Mathura
Meerut
Moradabad
Saharanpur
Varanasi
Bakshi Ka Talab
Mughalsarai
Sarsawa
|Baghpat
Muzaffarnagar
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|West Bengal
|Coochbehar
Darjeeling
Jalpaiguri
Malda
Siliguri
Greater Kolkata
Durgapur
Haldia
Hashimara
Burnpur-Asansol
Farakka-Khejuriaghat
Chittaranjan
Balurghat
Alipurwar
Raiganj
Islampur
Dinhata
Makhili Ganj
Mathabhanga
Kalimpong
Jaldhaka
Kurseong
Kolaghat
|Bardhaman
Birbhum
East Madinapur
West Madinapur
Hawrah
Hoogly
Murshidabad
(This list includes districts/state in existence in 2005.)
As part of the preparedness drive, the civil defence mock drills will also include crash blackout operations, rapid camouflage of strategic installations as well as new evacuation drills. In addition, authorities will switch on and test the hotline and radio connections with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and test the operational readiness of the main and shadow control centres. All such exercises are to facilitate smooth coordination and rapid response in the event of any emergency or cross-border attack.
