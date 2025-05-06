Mumbai, May 06: To counter "new and complex threats" to the country's security, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all the states and union territories to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday, May 07. The security drills are aimed at simulating and enhancing the readiness of the authorities to respond to emergencies, especially in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has escalated the tension with Pakistan. The MHA indicated that the civil defence mock drills will be conducted in all of the 244 categorised civil defence districts in the nation. Below is the full list of districts across states where the security drill will be conducted.

The move is a part of a broader strategy to establish efficient and prompt response mechanisms in a bid to counter emerging threats. The authorities state that the simulated exercises would include simulation of terror attacks, evacuation exercises, and inter-agency coordination between local police, disaster response personnel, and civil defence volunteers. The Home Ministry scheme is in accordance with the necessity to ramp up internal security preparations against uncertain geopolitics. Civil Defence Mock Drills in India on May 07: What Kind of Guns Will Government Give to Citizens, Asks Sanjay Raut.

List of Districts Where Civil Defence Mock Drills Will Be Held on May 07

State/UT Category I Category II Category III Andaman & Nicobar Island Port Blair Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Vishakapatnam/Hyderabad Arunachal Pradesh Alog (West Siang) Itanagar Tawang Hayuling Bomdila Assam Bongaigaon Dibrugarh Dhubri Goalpara Jorhat Sibsagar Tinsukia Tezpur Digboi Diliajan Guwahati (Dispur) Rangia Namrup Nazira North-Lakshimpur Numaligarh Darrang Golaghat Karbi-Anglong Kokrajhar Bihar Barauni Kathiar Patna Purnea Begusarai Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Durg (Bhilai) Dadra Nagar Haveli Dadra (Silvasa) Daman & Diu Daman Delhi Delhi (including New Delhi & Delhi Contonment) Goa North Goa (Panaji) South Goa (Marmagoa with Vasco Dabolim & Harbour) Gujarat Surat Vadodara Kakrapar Ahmedabad Jamnagar Bhuj Gandhinagar Bhavnagar Kandla Nalia Ankleswar Okha Vadinar Bharuch Dangs Jutch Mehsana Narmada Navsari Haryana Ambala Faridabad Gurugram Hissar Panchkula Panipat Rohtak Sirsa Sonepat Yamunanagar Jhajjar Himachal Pradesh Shimla Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag Badgam Baramulla Doda Jammu Kargil Kathua Kupwara Leh Poonch Rajauri Srinagar Udhampur Sambha Akhnoor Uri Naushera Sunderbani Awantipur Pulwama Jharkhand Bokaro Gomio Jamshedpur Ranchi Godda Sahebganj Karnataka Bengaluru (Urban) Malleshwara Raichur Kerala Cochin (Kochi) Thiruvananthapuram Lakshadweep Lakshadweep (Kavarati) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Kanti Maharashtra Mumbai Uran Tarapur Thane Pune Nashik Rohn-Dhatao-Nagothae Manmad Sinner Thal Vayshot Pimpri-Chinchwad Aurangabad Bhusawal Raigarh Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Manipur Imphal Churachandpur Ukhrul Moreh Ningthou-Khong Meghalaya East Khasi Hill (Shillong) Jantia Hill (Jawai) West Garo Hill (Tura) Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Dimapur Kohima Mokokchung Mon Phek Tuensang Wokha Zunheboto Kiphri Perren Odisha Talcher Balasore Koraput Bhubaneswar Gopalpur Hirakund Paradip Rourkela Bhadrak Dhenkanal Jagatsinghpur Kendrapara Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar Bhatinda Ferozepur Gurdaspur Hoshiarpur Jalandhar Ludhiana Patiala Pathankot Adhampur Barnala Bhakra-Nangal Halwara Kothkapur Batala Mohali (Sasnagar) Abohar Faridpur Ropar Sangrur Rajasthan Kota Rawat-Bbhatia Ajmer Alwar Barmer Bharatpur Bundi Ganganagar Hanumangarh Jaipur Jaisalmer Jodhpur Udaipur Sikar Nal Suratgarh Abu Road Nasirabad (Ajmer) Bhivari Phulera (Jaipur) Nagaur (Merta Road) Jalore Bewar (Ajmer) Lalgarh (Ganganagar) Sawai Madhopur Pali Bhilwara Sikkim Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai Kalpakkam Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr Agra Allahabad Bareilly Ghaziabad Gorakhpur Jhansi Kanpur Lucknow Mathura Meerut Moradabad Saharanpur Varanasi Bakshi Ka Talab Mughalsarai Sarsawa Baghpat Muzaffarnagar Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Coochbehar Darjeeling Jalpaiguri Malda Siliguri Greater Kolkata Durgapur Haldia Hashimara Burnpur-Asansol Farakka-Khejuriaghat Chittaranjan Balurghat Alipurwar Raiganj Islampur Dinhata Makhili Ganj Mathabhanga Kalimpong Jaldhaka Kurseong Kolaghat Bardhaman Birbhum East Madinapur West Madinapur Hawrah Hoogly Murshidabad

(This list includes districts/state in existence in 2005.)

As part of the preparedness drive, the civil defence mock drills will also include crash blackout operations, rapid camouflage of strategic installations as well as new evacuation drills. In addition, authorities will switch on and test the hotline and radio connections with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and test the operational readiness of the main and shadow control centres. All such exercises are to facilitate smooth coordination and rapid response in the event of any emergency or cross-border attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).