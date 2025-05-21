New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) At least five people were injured after a grill of an old foot over bridge fell near Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 8.11 pm, he said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

While the fire official said five to six people were injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said no one was reported injured in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)