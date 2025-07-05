Latest News | One Held for Stocking Banned Tobacco Products

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Police arrested a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Panvel in Raigad district for allegedly storing banned tobacco products and seized the illegal stock priced over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Jul 05, 2025 10:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | One Held for Stocking Banned Tobacco Products

Thane, July 5 (PTI) Police arrested a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Panvel in Raigad district for allegedly storing banned tobacco products and seized the illegal stock priced over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

He stated that police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials found the banned products stocked in the accused Ramsingh Tevda's shop on July 4. He was booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and FDA rules.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police seized a variety of prohibited items, including multiple brands of pan masala and chewing tobacco, valued at Rs 2.01 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Agency News PTI| Jul 05, 2025 10:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | One Held for Stocking Banned Tobacco Products

Thane, July 5 (PTI) Police arrested a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Panvel in Raigad district for allegedly storing banned tobacco products and seized the illegal stock priced over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

He stated that police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials found the banned products stocked in the accused Ramsingh Tevda's shop on July 4. He was booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and FDA rules.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police seized a variety of prohibited items, including multiple brands of pan masala and chewing tobacco, valued at Rs 2.01 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
japan volcano eruption
5000+K+ searches
argentina
500+K+ searches
atal bihari vajpayee medical university
500+K+ searches
ca final result may 2025
500+K+ searches
texas
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results