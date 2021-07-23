New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Friday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled and of them 1.29 crore candidates are trained or oriented as of July 10.

Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development. Under this mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

PMKVY has two components - Short Term Training and Recognition of Prior Learning.

"Under PMKVY, as on July 10, 2021, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled; Out of which, 1.29 crore candidates are trained/oriented," Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said 18,353 industrial units are imparting apprenticeship training in the country, at present.

