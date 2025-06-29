New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Over 360 exhibitors from India will showcase a wide range of products to buyers from as many as 79 countries including the UK, Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Germany during the three-day garment fair here, AEPC said on Sunday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said the fair -- IIGF -- will focus on showcasing latest apparel trends tailored to meet the requirements of the European Union, the US and other Western markets.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The India International Garment Fair (IIGF) will be held from July 1-3, 2025.

India is making significant strides in sustainable manufacturing with global brands gradually increasing their sourcing from India, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The country's ready-made garment exports rose by 12.8 per cent to USD 2.88 billion during April- May 2025-26.

Participants from 12 states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Haryana are participating in the fair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)