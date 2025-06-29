Kolkata, June 29: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today, June 29 (Sunday), will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Played from Monday to Sunday, the Satta Matka-type lottery game requires players to select numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Participants of Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, can check the results and winning numbers by visiting the websites or viewing the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 29 below.

A speculative lottery, the Kolkata FF results are declared after each round, called "bazi", is completed. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight "bazis" which are played throughout the day. These bazi's are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. What makes Kolkata FF lottery special is that it requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the speculative lottery. Stay tuned to learn Kolkata Fatafat results as LatestLY will keep updating the winning numbers here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata FF Lottery? Where To Check Kolkata Fatafat Results?

As stated above, the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat provides lottery players an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimal investments. Lottery players can check Kolkata FF Result on the portals mentioned above. They can also find the winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided in the table. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It is worth noting that Kolkata FF lottery games are played from morning till night, with their results being declared every 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Results are announced eight times a day; however, the results are declared four times daily on Sundays. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is played; however, there is a ban on betting and gambling.

