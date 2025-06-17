New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Paddy sowing so far this Kharif season is higher by 13 per cent at 4.53 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy stood at 4 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops (summer-sown) as on June 13, 2025, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The acreage of pulses has also increased to 3.07 lakh hectare from 2.6 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals remained flat at 5.89 lakh hectare so far this kharif season as against 5.9 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds has risen to 2.05 lakh hectares so far from 1.5 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton is marginally lower at 13.19 lakh hectare from 13.28 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 89.29 lakh hectare till June 13, 2025, as against 87.81 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

