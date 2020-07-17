New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) Realty firm Parsvnath Developers on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 57.94 crore for the March ended quarter.

Its net loss stood at Rs 192.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 1060.74 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 762.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Parsvnath said in a regulatory filing.

Net loss stood at Rs 347.13.crore in the last fiscal as against a loss of Rs 363.59 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 1268.24 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year from Rs 925.44 crore in the previous year.

