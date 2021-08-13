Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a special package for the COVID-19 pandemic-hit weavers as part of Odisha government's financial assistance to the poor affected due to shutdown and lockdown.

Also Read | iQOO 8 Pro Teased To Get 50W Wireless Charging, iQOO 8 Series To Feature 120W Fast Charging.

The eligible beneficiary will get financial assistance of interest free loan of Rs 50,000, Patnaik announced.

Also Read | Adi Godrej to Step Down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd on October 1, Younger Brother Nadir Godrej To Succeed Him.

About15,000 loom pits will be converted into concrete ones in the next three years and Rs 7000 will be spent on each loom pit, he said.

This apart 3000 weavers to get house-cum-work shed in the first phase. The beneficiary weavers will get houses on a priority basis, he said adding electricity and electrical fans will be provided at the work shed for the comfort of weavers.

The handloom business has been severely affected by the pandemic in the last two years and their livelihoods have been impacted, Patnaik said.

The beneficiaries of the package will be selected on the basis of the Panchayati Raj department guidelines, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)