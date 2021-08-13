BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch iQOO 8 Series in China on August 17, 2021. The company has been teasing the iQOO 8 Series on Weibo revealing its key specifications. Now, the company has released a new Weibo teaser that unveils that both iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro will feature a 120W fast charging. The pro variant will come with 50W fast charging and a 10W reverse wireless charging facility. iQOO 8 Series Launch Scheduled for August 17, 2021; Here’s What To Expect.

iQOO 8 Series (Photo Credits: iQOO)

Previous reports have claimed that iQOO 8 Series will get Samsung's E5 display with a 2K resolution. Both models will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The pro variant will get a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary lens.

iQOO 8 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Both iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro are likely to ship with a 4,000mAh battery and are expected to run on the Android 11 operating system. Apart from this, the company has also teased an iQOO 8 BMW M Sport edition which showcases an iconic tri-colour strip at the back.

iQOO 8 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Coming to the pricing, iQOO 8 Pro is likely to be priced at CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs 60,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

