Prayagraj (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has refused to entertain the Samajwadi Party's plea challenging the Pilibhit civic body's order to vacate its local office.

Dismissing the writ petition, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Jayant Banerji observed that since the petitioner party has already approached the Civil Court in relation to the same, it cannot claim two remedies.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Supreme Court on June 16 dismissed a plea of the party against the civic body's decision and restrained its Pilibhit district president from filing a fresh petition on the matter.

The party has claimed the civic body ordered it to vacate the premises on November 12, 2020, without offering it the opportunity to be heard.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)